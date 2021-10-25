Explained | What are green crackers and are they pollution-free?

With Diwali round the corner, many states have put a ban on normal firecrackers, while some others have allowed bursting of green crackers. Are these crackers really pollution-free? (Image: News18 Creative)

Green crackers are eco-friendly crackers that are made using less polluting raw materials and thus cause less pollution as compared to normal crackers. Their chemical composition also helps them suppress dust when they are burnt. (Image: News18 Creative)

Unlike normal firecrackers, green crackers do not use harmful polluting chemicals like arsenic, lithium, barium etc. (Image: News18 Creative)

Green crackers were researched and developed by CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute). (Image: News18 Creative)

Companies and manufacturers can get into an agreement to use CSIR-NEERI’s formulation to make green crackers after signing no-disclosure agreements for the formulation. (Image: News18 Creative)