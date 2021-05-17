Cyclone Tauktae | A look at the process behind naming cyclones

Naming cyclones isn’t a random thing. It has a reason, and a process. Tropical cyclones are officially named by one of its warning centres spread across the globe under the aegis of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)

The name Tauktae has been given by Myanmar. (Image: News18 Creative)

Names are presumed to be far easier to remember than the numbers and technical terms, naming cyclones helps in quick identification of storms in warning messages. (Image: News18 Creative)

In the year 2000, World Meteorological Organisation and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific agreed to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). (Image: News18 Creative)

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes are named neither after any particular person, nor with any preference in alphabetical sequence. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at some new cyclone names. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at some new cyclone names. (Image: News18 Creative)