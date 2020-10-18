172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|all-the-action-from-indias-first-digital-fashion-week-amid-coronavirus-5977451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: AP

All the action from India's first digital fashion week amid coronavirus

Phygital Edition is India’s first digital fashion week which live-streamed the spring-summer collections by more than 40 designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.

AP
A model poses during a photo shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, they aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India’s first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Unlike a fashion show, the models aren't swaying on a ramp in real life. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic. "Phygital Edition" is India's first digital fashion week, held from Wednesday through Sunday live-streamed the spring-summer collections by more than 40 designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Ten designers showcased their work each day.

The designers have pre-shot films that are showcased online on key digital platforms — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. (AP)

Not to miss the October deadline, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of New Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. (AP)

Indian fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, (right) is hopeful of a big response, considering everyone is connected in today's digital world. "Earlier we could accommodate a maximum of 500 people in the hall while now it is massive in comparison, we all know that digital world is the new thing in marketing," she said. (AP)

To meet the strict COVID-19 restrictions, the entire building was sanitized, as were the designers' clothes. Models, film crews, photographers, designers and the design council staff were allowed to step in after they tested negative for the coronavirus. Face masks were mandatory, except briefly, for the models onstage. (AP)

Designers participating in the fashion show include Varun Bahl, Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma, Shivan and Narresh, Shantanu and Nikhil, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Rina Dhaka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Namrata Joshipura, Geisha Designs, Dhi, Ashish Soni and Abhishek Gupta. (AP)

A model prepares for a film that will be showcased online during Lotus make-up India Fashion week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi. (AP)

A worker sets the stage for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi. (AP)

Backstage staff wearing face masks walk past a room where outfits are hung for a shoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, in the farmhouse of the designer in New Delhi. (AP)

A model gets her hair done for a shoot for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi. (AP)

Models pose during a photoshoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi. (AP)

First Published on Oct 18, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #fashion show #India Fashion Week #Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week #Phygital Edition #Slideshow

