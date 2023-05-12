CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 results declared, girls outshine boys

1/6 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10 and class 12 final examinations on May 12. The class 12 results witnessed an overall passing percentage of 87.33. (Representational Image)

2/6 As per the officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. Trivandrum region tops the list with 99.91 per cent pass percentage in Class 12 examination results. This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent. (Representational Image)

3/6 CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams. (Representational Image)

4/6 The CBSE class 10 results recorded 93.12 percent of students clearing the exam, a decline of 1.28 percentage points from last year. Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27. (Representational Image)

5/6 Meanwhile, the board has also announced it will not publish the merit list – awarding first, second and third divisions to its students – to avoid "unhealthy competition". (Representational Image)