1/5 "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." (Image: Reuters)

2/5 "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1." (Image: Reuters)

3/5 "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." (Image: Reuters)

4/5 "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." (Image: Reuters)