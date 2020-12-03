Stocks in the news | Apollo Hospital, Wipro, JSPL, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Asian Paints

Indoco Remedies, Mcleod Russel India, Snowman Logistics, Tata Chemicals, Bharti Infratel, Embassy Office Parks REIT, GG Engineering, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trident, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Here is the list of stocks in news today.

Indoco Remedies | Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 265.31 per share on the NSE. However, OHM Juniper Longterm Fund was the seller of these shares at same price.

Mcleod Russel India | Manju Gaggar sold 5,37,873 equity shares of the company at Rs 25.95 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 9,59,356 equity shares of the company at Rs 55.64 per share on the NSE.

Tata Chemicals | Promoter Tata Sons acquired 18,07,245 equity shares in company at Rs 420.92 per share on the NSE. (Image: Wikimedia)

Bharti Infratel | Nettle Infrastructure Investment bought one lot each of 6.65 crore equity shares of the company on the BSE and NSE at Rs 215.5 per share. However, Edgepoint Global Growth & Income Portfolio sold 1,81,10,429 equity shares of the company at Rs 215.59 per shar and Edgepoint Global Portfolio 3,12,08,860 equity shares at same price on the NSE, while P 5 Asia Holding Investments Mauritius sold 7,70,80,000 equity shares at Rs 215.44 per share on the BSE.

Embassy Office Parks REIT | Reddy Veeranna sold 85 lakh units of the company at Rs 334.01 per share on the BSE.

GG Engineering | TCG Funds-Fund 2 acquired 78,800 equity shares in the company TCG Funds Fund 1 bought 1,45,500 equity shares at Rs 82.5 per share on the BSE. However, Shah Manisha Manoj sold 1.35 lakh shares at Rs 82.5 per share and Hardik Manoj Shah sold 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 82.55 per share.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation | Aegis Investment Fund sold 2,11,111 shares of the company at Rs 29.56 per share on the BSE. (Image: Justdial)

Apollo Hospital Enterprises | Board approved raising of funds of Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches. (Image: apollohospitals.com)

Wipro | Company received multi-year contract from Verifone for its cloud services.

Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter entity Opelina Sustainable Services Ltd released pledge on company's 15 lakh equity shares.

Shahlon Silk Industries | CRISIL assigned the rating of BB+ (Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)' for the long-term bank facilities and A4+ (Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)' for the short-term bank facilities. (Image: shahlon.com)

Mahindra & Mahindra | CARE reaffirmed long term credit rating at AAA with stable outlook for company's bank facilities.

Srikalahasthi Pipes | Competition Commission of India has accorded its approval to the proposed amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings.

Trident | Company issued Commercial Paper for Rs 50 crore. (Image: tridentindia.com)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | CRISIL upgraded its long term rating on the bank facilities of the company to AA-/Stable from A+/Positive. (Image: ambujagroup.com)

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Smiti Holding and Trading Company Pvt Ltd released a pledge on company's 40.38 lakh equity shares.

Alkem Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for generic of Ranexa drug.

Sun Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for generic of Wellbutrin XL drug.