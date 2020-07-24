Slideshow | Foreign brokerages raise target on these 10 stocks; take a look

CLSA maintained buy call on Axis Bank and raised target to Rs 600 from Rs 580 per share. According to research house, the Q1 results were better than expectations on PPoP & asset quality. The moratorium of 9.7% may not include some stressed loans. It expecta the bank to deliver 14% RoEs by FY23, while capital raise of Rs 12,000 crore will lead to 180 bps accretion to CET-1 in FY21.