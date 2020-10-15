Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 15

All the sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell over 1 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices broke their 10-day winning streak as investors booked profits in the IT, banking and pharma sectors. At close, Sensex was down 1,066.33 points, or 2.61%, at 39,728.41, and Nifty was down 290.60 points, or 2.43%, at 11,680.40. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 1,468 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter. It had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 percent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, CNBC-TV18 reported. Mindtree | CMP: Rs 1,438 | The stock was down over 7 percent ahead of its second quarter earnings today. The company posted quarterly results post market hours. Mindtree Q2 profit jumped 13.8% to Rs 253.7 crore Tata Power | CMP: Rs 53.10 | The share ended in the green after the company has already made an application to SEBI for an in- principle approval for creation of the InvlT. Anchor investor(s) in the InvlT have started their due diligence of the assets proposed to be transferred to InvIT. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 126.55 | The stock shed 3 percent on October 15. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked 1.29 percent stake in Tata Motors as per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2020. Rane Brake Lining | CMP: Rs 680.20 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after net profit of the company jumped 54.7 percent at Rs 11.5 crore against Rs 7.5 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 3.7 percent at Rs 105.4 crore against Rs 109.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 61.9 percent at Rs 20.4 crore against Rs 12.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 19.4 percent against 11.5 percent (YoY). Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 17.60 | The stock was down over 3 percent. The Board approved Rights Issue worth up to Rs 500 crore at its meeting held on October 15, 2020. It considered and approved subject to necessary approvals, the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares or such other eligible securities of the Bank, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore by way of a rights issue, the company said in an exchange filing. Vimta Labs | CMP: Rs 133.15 | The stock price was up 5 percent after the company has reported net profit at Rs 7.4 crore versus Rs 9 lakh and revenue was up 38.5% at Rs 58.8 crore versus Rs 42.5 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 15.8 crore and margin was at 26.8 percent, reported CNBC-TV18. Den Networks | CMP: Rs 81.55 | The stock was down over 6 percent on October 15. The company reported a 61.41 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.77 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. It had reported a net profit of Rs 95.30 crore in the September 2019 quarter, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing. Its total income stood at Rs 378.81 crore, up 1.06 percent during the quarter as against Rs 374.82 crore a year ago. Thomas Cook (India) | CMP: Rs 27.65 | The stock ended in the red after CRISIL has downgraded its ratings on the long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL A+ from CRISIL AA-with outlook remaining negative. NMDC | CMP: Rs 80.60 | The share price was up a percent after The government approved demerger of the under-construction Nagarnar steel plant from NMDC and its strategic divestment by selling the entire government stake. First Published on Oct 15, 2020 04:49 pm