Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 4

Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices recovered losses and broke the four-day losing streak on August 4 supported by the banking, energy, infra and pharma stocks. At close, Sensex was up 748.31 points or 2.03% at 37687.91, and Nifty was up 203.70 points or 1.87% at 11095.30. About 1685 shares advanced, 933 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 4: 2/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,039.85 | The stock jumped almost 4 percent after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of 3 years w.e.f. his date of taking charge, i.e. October 27, 2020, as per company release. Currently he is the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility & the Strategic Change Agent of the bank. 3/11 Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 333.95 | The share price spiked 10 percent after the company announced a COVID-19 vaccine partnership with the UK government. Wockhardt said it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines. The manufacturing will be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt based in Wrexham, North Wales. 4/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 408.25 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company bagged an export order from the US. The company has bagged firm export orders for over 116,00 wheels for US Caravan Trailer Market to be executed in the month of October from its Chennai plant, as per company release. The inflow of more orders is expected to come from various other customers as the market gains stability. Production at the Chennai steel wheel plant will further ramp up with such developments, it added. 5/11 Godrej Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 682.40 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the company posted 3.1 percent fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 395 crore against Rs 407.6 crore in a year ago period, reported CNBC-TV18. Revenue of the company was down 12.5 percent at Rs 2,327.3 crore against Rs 2,348.8 crore, YoY. 6/11 IT stocks | IT stocks came under pressure on August 4 after the US President Donald Trump signed another executive order banning H-1B workers in federal contracts. The order prevents federal agencies from employing H-1B workers in a bid to save American jobs. Shares of Tech Mahindra shed over 3 percent followed by HCL tech, Infosys, Mphasis and L&T Infotech. 7/11 Essel Propack | CMP: Rs 256.85 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the management's positive outlook. It is of the view that things are back to normal for the company with the health and hygiene segment doing very well. The company on July 30 reported a 13.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing. 8/11 Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 300 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company was declared lowest bidder for a project by NHAI. The company has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India. The project is four laning of NH363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra Border in the state of Telangana under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity mode (HAM). 9/11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 530.20 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company launched FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) at an economical price of Rs 35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India. Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. 10/11 Dhanlaxmi Bank | CMP: Rs 12.45 | The share price shed almost 4 percent after the bank reported Q1 net profit which was down 69.2 percent YoY at Rs 6.1 crore against Rs 19.8 crore. NII was down 12.3 percent at Rs 79 crore against Rs 90.1 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 11/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 12.20 | The stock price gained 2 percent after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1. Moody's has also upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1. First Published on Aug 4, 2020 04:36 pm