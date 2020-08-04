Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 4

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 408.25 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company bagged an export order from the US. The company has bagged firm export orders for over 116,00 wheels for US Caravan Trailer Market to be executed in the month of October from its Chennai plant, as per company release. The inflow of more orders is expected to come from various other customers as the market gains stability. Production at the Chennai steel wheel plant will further ramp up with such developments, it added.