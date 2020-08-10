Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 10

Telecom stocks end mixed | Telecom stocks ended on a mixed note on August 10 as the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah has begun hearing the case. The hearing has begun on the issue of telcos under insolvency. Shares of Vodafone Idea was up over 2 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, MTNL and Tata Communications. On the other hand, shares of Bharti Airtel was down half a percent while Reliance Communications and GTL Infra were the other losers.