Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 10

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the pharma, bank, auto, FMCG and IT. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with over 1 percent gain. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 Benchmark indices erased some of the morning gains, but managed to end higher for the third consecutive day on August 10 supported by the pharma stocks. At close, Sensex was up 141.51 points, or 0.37%, at 38,182.08 and Nifty was up 60.70 points, or 0.54%, at 11,274.70. About 1,723 shares advanced, 996 shares declined, and 166 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 10: Cipla | CMP: Rs 797.70 | The stock jumped almost 10 percent after the company reported its June quarter earnings post market hours on August 7. The company reported a 26.6 percent year-on-year growth in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 566 crore backed by strong performance by India, emerging markets and Europe geographies and robust operating margin. Revenue from operations grew 9 percent to Rs 4,346.2 crore. Morgan Stanley maintained overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 847 per share while Citi has upgraded the stock to buy with a target of Rs 860 per share. Eveready Industries | CMP: Rs 149.55 | The share price gained over 2 percent after IndusInd Bank, on August 8, said it had acquired a 7.82 percent stake in battery maker Eveready Industries by invoking pledged shares following a loan default. The bank invoked pledge on 56,83,320 shares forming 7.82 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Eveready Industries. Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 63.85 | The shares jumped 5 percent after the company bagged a Rs 66-crore order from L&T Construction. The company has received a Rs-66 crore order to supply its GPON-based fibre-broadband products and high-performance metro ethernet switches for a prestigious Indian defence network project. IPCA Laboratories | CMP: Rs 2098.55 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after consolidated net profit of the company came in at Rs 445.7 crore against Rs 129.4 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue went up 42.3 percent at Rs 1,534.4 crore against Rs 1,079.2 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 588.3 crore against Rs 198.7 crore YoY. Cons EBITDA margin stood at 38.3 percent againts 18.4 percent YoY. TTK Prestige | CMP: Rs 5350 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company posted 93 percent YoY fall in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 2.6 crore against Rs 35.8 crore. Revenue was down 50.9 percent at Rs 226.2 crore against Rs 461.2 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 629.90 | The stock jumped almost 5 percent. The auto firm registered a massive 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit for June quarter 2020 as lockdown hit volumes. Profit including Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, stood at Rs 67.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, against Rs 2,259.74 crore in the same period last year. Telecom stocks end mixed | Telecom stocks ended on a mixed note on August 10 as the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah has begun hearing the case. The hearing has begun on the issue of telcos under insolvency. Shares of Vodafone Idea was up over 2 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, MTNL and Tata Communications. On the other hand, shares of Bharti Airtel was down half a percent while Reliance Communications and GTL Infra were the other losers. Cochin Shipyard | CMP: Rs 343.80 | The share price gained over 3 percent as the company posted 65 percent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 41.4 crore against Rs 119 crore. Revenue of the firm was down 55 percent at Rs 332.5 crore against Rs 737 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Equitas Holdings | CMP: Rs 52.15 | The stock price was up over 2 percent after the company's Q1 net profit was reported at Rs 60 crore and net interest income was at Rs 404 crore. Moratorium book was at 43 percent as of July 2020 from 51 percent as of June 2020. Its Gross NPA was at 2.68 percent and net NPA at 1.39 percent, reported CNBC-TV18. Shipping Corporation Of India | CMP: Rs 60.90 | The stock price jumped almost 7 percent after the compant reported net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.56 percent to Rs 1143.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 932.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. First Published on Aug 10, 2020 04:43 pm