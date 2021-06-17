Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 17

The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on June 17 amid weak global cues a day after the US Federal Reserve signaled higher rates in 2023 in its policy outcome. At close, the Sensex was down 178.65 points or 0.34 percent at 52,323.33, and the Nifty was down 76.10 points or 0.48 percent at 15,691.40.

CESC | CMP: Rs 781.80 | The share price ended in the green after the company posted an improved set of numbers in the March quarter and also approved a proposal for sub-division of equity shares. The company reported a 13.5 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 429 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 378 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue jumped to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore, YoY. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the board approved a proposal for sub-dividing the existing equity share of a nominal value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of a nominal value of Re 1 each.

BEML | CMP: Rs 1,384.50 | The scrip added over 3 percent after a CNBC Awaaz report said that an inter-ministerial group may approve RFP and share purchase agreement draft. The government is looking to sell 26 percent of its 54 percent stake in the company.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,164 | The stock ended in the red on June 17 even after the pharma company received approval for its Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of Renagel Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur.

Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 85.60 | The share price ended in the green after the bank approved issuing equity shares to the World Bank arm International Finance Corporation and associates for over Rs 916.25 crore. The board also decided to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by issuing equity shares or other instruments through various modes and Rs 8,000 crore by issuance of debt securities in Indian or foreign currency.

LG Balakrishnan & Brothers | CMP: Rs 438.95 | The stock jumped more than 8 percent after HDFC Asset Management Company acquired a 2 percent stake in the company through an open market transaction on June 14, increasing its shareholding to 7.29 percent from 5.29 percent.

Greenply Industries | CMP: Rs 211.55 | The scrip ended in the green after Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) acquired a 0.576 percent equity stake in the company through an open market transaction on June 14, raising shareholding to 5.45 percent from 4.87 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 961.85 | The share price shed over 2 percent on June 17. Promoter Kambam Spoorthi sold 6 lakh equity shares, or 0.1 percent stake, in the company, reducing shareholding to 1.195 percent from 1.297 percent earlier.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 559.25 | The stock ended in the green on June 17. The company's unit Wipro IT Services will issue dollar-denominated notes worth $750 million on June 23. Net proceeds will be used to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes. The notes are proposed to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

DB Corp | CMP: Rs 112.45 | The share closed in the red on June 17 after the company reported a drop in revenue in the March quarter at Rs 460.1 crore from Rs 489.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated profit after tax in Q4 FY21 grew by 158 percent YoY to Rs 61.9 crore from Rs 24.1 crore.