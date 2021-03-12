Buzzing Stocks | IDBI Bank, AstraZeneca Pharma, Rolta India, Infosys, JK Tyre, Max Healthcare

Prestige Estates Projects | The company has completed phase 1 of proposed transaction with Blackstone Group. Phase 1 of the transaction included sale of twelve assets/undertakings comprising of completed retail, office and hotel assets. The enterprise value forming part of phase 1 is approximately Rs 7,467 crore out of the total enterprise value of approximately Rs 9,160 crore. Phase 2 of the transaction is expected to get completed by the end of next quarter.

IDBI Bank | The bank has been taken out of Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI. The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

Greenpanel Industries | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 12,35,285 equity shares in the company at Rs 166.39 per share on the NSE. (Image: greenpanel.com)

Rolta India | Bank of Baroda sold 10,49,502 equity shares in the company at Rs 4.2 per share on the NSE.

Take Solutions | Shriram Group Executives Welfare Trust offloaded 30 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 58.57 per share on the NSE.

The Anup Engineering | The Anup Engineering acquired 61,084 equity shares of itself at Rs 641.01 per share on the NSE. (Image: anupengg.com)

KPIT Technologies | Promoter Kishor Parshuram Patil sold 19.55 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 156.05 per share on the NSE and 40.95 lakh shares at Rs 155.01 per share on the BSE.

Electrotherm (India) | Shraddha H Vyas resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. (Image: electrotherm.com)

Pricol | ICRA revised rating on company's long term - fund based and term loan to BBB from BB+, with Stable outlook.

NBCC India | The company received contracts for construction of cooling tower (NDCT) CT-1, 3 and 5 for Yadadri Thermal Power Station, (5x800 MW) owned by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | The company has approved the investment of upto Rs 50 crore in subsidiary Criss Financial Holdings, in one or more tranches.

JSW Steel | The crude steel production in February 2021 declined to 13.06 lakh tonnes from 13.20 lakh tonnes in same month last year. The average capacity utilisation was 93 percent during February 2021.

Remsons Industries | The company has transferred and disposed off its entire holding in its wholly owned subsidiary Remsons UK. (Image: remsons.com)

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance increased shareholding to 15.83 percent from 15.78 percent via open market transaction.

JK Tyre & Industries | CARE has revised outlook on company's long term bank facilities to stable from negative and retained rating at A-.

Pioneer Embroideries | There has been upgrade in company's credit rating to 'CARE BB/Stable' from 'CARE B- Stable', on account of an improvement in the revenue and profitability margins generated by the company along with significant debt repayment, leading to improvement in capital structure and debt coverage metrics. (Image: pelhakoba.com)

Max Healthcare Institute | The company raised Rs 1,200 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.

PG Electroplast | The company has entered into an agreement to acquire/purchase all leasehold interests and rights to an industrial land/plot measuring 10 acres adjacent to the company's manufacturing facility situated at Supa Parner MIDC, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra at a tentative cost of Rs 9.5 crore.

BC Power Controls | Promoter Bon Lon Securities & PACs reduced stake in the company to 18.31 percent from 20.87 percent via open market transaction. (Image: bcpowercontrols.com)

SP Apparels | ICRA has re-affirmed its ratings and the outlook has been upgraded to stable.

HIL | The company has commercialised Birla Aerocon Flat Board production, at Faridabad plant, Haryana. This augmented company's established presence in the building solutions segment.

AstraZeneca Pharma India | The company has received import and market permission in form CT-20 (subsequent new drug approval) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets (TagrissoTM). The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets into a new disease area in India.

Wipro | The company appointed Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer for Europe, strengthens commitment to the region.

Quick Heal Technologies | The company announced buyback of 63,26,530 equity shares, being 9.85 percent of the total paid up equity, for upto Rs 1,550 crore, at a price of Rs 245 per share.

India Glycols | The company has formed JV with Clariant for IGL Green Chemicals. Clariant will hold 51 percent and the company 49 percent in IGL Green Chemicals.

Infosys | Newmont Corp has renewed digital transformation deal with the company for five years.