A look at the companies whose earnings per share rose consistently in last 4 years

The earnings per share (EPS) is an important financial metric and is one of the widely used measured to estimate the company value. The higher a company's EPS, the more profitable it is considered to be. Moneycontrol analysed the companies that have consistently increased their EPS for the last four fiscal years (excluding companies whose EPS was lower than Rs 25/share in FY17). Their trailing twelve (TTM) month EPS is also higher than FY20 EPS. We have considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 10,000 crore and that have announced their September quarter results. From the BSE universe, only 13 stocks were shortlisted. Interestingly, 8 out of 13 have even doubled investor wealth in the last four-year time span (November 2016-November 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity)