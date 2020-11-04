A look at the companies whose earnings per share rose consistently in last 4 years

Interestingly 8 of them have already doubled the investors' wealth in the last four-year time span while two stocks have gone negative returns but are almost flat. Ritesh Presswala The earnings per share (EPS) is an important financial metric and is one of the widely used measured to estimate the company value. The higher a company's EPS, the more profitable it is considered to be. Moneycontrol analysed the companies that have consistently increased their EPS for the last four fiscal years (excluding companies whose EPS was lower than Rs 25/share in FY17). Their trailing twelve (TTM) month EPS is also higher than FY20 EPS. We have considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 10,000 crore and that have announced their September quarter results. From the BSE universe, only 13 stocks were shortlisted. Interestingly, 8 out of 13 have even doubled investor wealth in the last four-year time span (November 2016-November 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity) Coforge | In the last four years, the stock has risen 434 percent to Rs 2128.60, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 72.22 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 40.73. Larsen & Toubro Infotech | In the last four years, the stock has risen 364 percent to Rs 2937.70, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 96.00 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 56.77. Muthoot Finance | In the last four years, the stock has risen 240 percent to Rs 1190.00, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 86.00 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 30.03. Mphasis | In the last four years, the stock has risen 169 percent to Rs 1361.40, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 65.42 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 37.62. Nestle India | In the last four years, the stock has risen 150 percent to Rs 16794.60, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 214.92 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 103.85. HCL Technologies | In the last four years, the stock has risen 114 percent to Rs 813.85, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 44.92 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 30.20. Britannia Industries | In the last four years, the stock has risen 106 percent to Rs 3405.90, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 74.36 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 36.85. HDFC Bank | In the last four years, the stock has risen 99 percent to Rs 1248.15, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 53.71 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 29.82. Kotak Mahindra Bank | In the last four years, the stock has risen 98 percent to Rs 1593.30, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 45.74 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 26.84. Sanofi India | In the last four years, the stock has risen 93 percent to Rs 8241.45, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 195.74 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 132.26. Bajaj Finserv | In the last four years, the stock has risen 71 percent to Rs 5742.90, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 221.29 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 142.13. Larsen & Toubro | In the last four years, the stock has risen -2 percent to Rs 947.75, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 80.99 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 43.17. Oracle Financial Services Software | In the last four years, the stock has risen -3 percent to Rs 3098.00, as on November 3. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 185.81 per share. EPS in FY17 for the stock stood at Rs 139.56. First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:05 pm