The unicorn club | A look at the top 10 most valuable Indian startups

There are 32 startup unicorn companies in India, according to the CB Insights report. Out of these, eight companies were added in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
One97 Communications continues to be the most valued startups in India with the value of $16 billion as of April 2021. The novel coronavirus outbreak has toppled the world. The pandemic has led to an increase in online technologies in India. According to the CB Insights report, there are currently 32 unicorn companies in India, out of which eight companies were added in 2021 to date. A startup company is a private company with a valuation over $1 billion. As of April 2021, there are more than 600 unicorns around the world. Here are the top 10 most valued startups in India as of April 2021.
Rank 10 | Meesho | Sector: Software | Valued at: $2.1 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | CRED | Sector: Fintech | Valued at: $2.2 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | Swiggy | Sector: Food Delivery | Valued at: $5 billion
Rank 7 | Dream11 | Sector: Software | Valued at: $5 billion (Image: News18)
Rank 6 | Zomato | Sector: Food Delivery | Valued at: $5.4 billion
Rank 6 | Zomato | Sector: Food Delivery | Valued at: $5.4 billion
Rank 4 | National Stock Exchange of India | Sector: Fintech | Valued at: $6.5 billion
Rank 3 | OYO | Sector: Budget Hotels | Valued at: $9 billion
Rank 2 | BYJU’s | Sector: Online Education | Valued at: $13 billion
Rank 1 | One97 Communications | Sector: E-commerce | Valued at: $16 billion
TAGS: #India #Indian's most valuable startups #Slideshow #startups #Unicorns
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:14 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.