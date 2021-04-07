English
Richest man in Asia | Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma: Forbes

Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s billionaires is topped by Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos for the fourth year in a row.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his spot as Asia’s richest person. Ambani, the richest person in India and also the wealthiest in Asia, is ranked 10 on the global billionaires’ list.
File image: Jack Ma
Mukesh Ambani dethroning Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma who was the richest person in the region a year ago.
Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s billionaires is topped by Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos for the fourth year in a row.
On the second spot is SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who was the biggest gainer in dollar terms.
Gautam Adani (Image: Reuters)
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 24th on the global list of billionaires with a net worth of $50.5 billion.
Chairman of the Poonawalla Group and founder of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Cyrus Poonawalla is ranked 169th on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires with a net worth of $12.7 billion.
Founder of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar, the third richest person in India, is ranked 71st globally and has a net worth of $23.5 billion.
Bernard Arnault (Image: Reuters)
French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who oversees an empire of 70 brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, is the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $150 billion.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates ($124 billion)
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion).
