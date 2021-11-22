MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These five private banks offer up to 6.3% interest on three-year FDs

Smaller private banks offer the best interest rates on 3-year FDs compared to HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Hiral Thanawala
November 22, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent low for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 6.30 percent on three-year FDs as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.
Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent low for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 6.30 percent on three-year FDs as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.
RBL Bank offers 6.30 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.
RBL Bank offers 6.30 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.
Yes Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
Yes Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
DCB Bank offers 5.95 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
DCB Bank offers 5.95 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
South Indian Bank offers 5.50 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.18 lakh in three years.
South Indian Bank offers 5.50 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.18 lakh in three years.
The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The data on FDs is as of 10 November 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are of non-senior citizens and deposit amount below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
The data on FDs is as of 10 November 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are of non-senior citizens and deposit amount below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #fixed deposits #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Nov 22, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.