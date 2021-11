These five private banks offer up to 6.3% interest on three-year FDs

Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent low for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 6.30 percent on three-year FDs as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.