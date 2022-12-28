Mukesh Ambani @20: A look at key milestones achieved by RIL under him

Joined Global Giants Club | In 2004, Reliance emerged as the first and only private Indian organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. (Image: AFP and Reliance Industries)

Largest Retailer Serving in India | Reliance Retail became the largest retailer by revenue in 2014. Reliance Retail started its journey in 2006 with the opening of its first Reliance Fresh store. (Image: AFP)

Rs 10 Trillion Market Cap | In 2019, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance became the first Indian company to cross Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation. The multinational conglomerate company made history on November 28, becoming the first listed Indian entity to reach this milestone. (Image: Forbes)

Only Indian in Hurun Global Rich List | Mukesh Ambani became the first Indian to enter the global top 10 richest billionaires list released by Hurun Research in 2019, based on the wealth from telecom, retail and energy. Since 2019, Ambani has continued to secure his spot on Hurun Global Rich List. (Image: Reuters)

Largest Telecom Operator in India | In November 2019, Reliance Jio surpassed all other telecom operators to become the biggest in terms of subscribers. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio added 5.6 million new subscribers in November 2019, taking its total to 369.93 million.

Reliance Jio Achievement In One Year After Launch | Reliance Jio made several records not only in India but across the globe and crossed the 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations. Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio on September 5, 2016.

One of The Largest Oil Elites in the World | In November 2019, Reliance Industries overtook Britain's BP Plc to take the sixth spot in the elite club of oil companies in the world. Reliance Industries was valued at $138 billion, while BP Plc had a market valuation of $132 billion, as on November 19, 2019. (Image: Reuters)