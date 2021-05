Market remained in an uptrend for most part of the week ended April 30 as investors watched decent earnings from the Indian Inc, and as global cues were supportive. However, factors such as continued record daily increase in COVID-19 cases, fear of further localized lockdowns across various states and short supply of vaccination dosage kept the investors worried. Last week, BSE Sensex added 903.91 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 48,782.36 and while the Nifty50 rose 289.75 points, or 2 percent, to end at 14,631.1 levels. For the month of April, Sensex lost 1.5 percent, while Nifty50 was down 0.4 percent. However, in the April series, Sensex was up 0.7 percent and Nifty added over 2 percent.

BSE Small-cap index added over 3 percent with Jay Bharat Maruti, Centrum Capital, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Confidence Petroleum, Morepen Laboratories and Uttam Sugar Mills adding 30-52 percent. Alok Industries, 63 Moons Technologies, Inox Wind, AXISCADES Technologies, Dilip Buildcon and Snowman Logistics shed 8-13 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained over 2 percent with Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Vedanta, NMDC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv gaining over 10 percent each. On the other hand, losers were HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Mahindra and Mahindra and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.8 percent supported by the SAIL, Sun TV Network, TVS Motor Company, Federal Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Adani Power, 3M India and Adani Green Energy. However, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Muthoot Finance and L&T Finance Holdings shed 3-9 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added (Rs 58038.11 crore) the most in terms of market value, followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs 47526.06 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 20992.05 crore) and Bajaj Finserv (Rs 17830.55 crore), while Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 26411.23 crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 15277.93 crore) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (Rs 13917.44) added some of their market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal Index rose 9 percent with Steel Authority of India, National Aluminium Company, JSW Steel, Vedanta, NMDC, Hindustan Copper and Tata Steel gaining 11-28 percent. Also, Nifty PSU Bank index rose 4.5 percent and Nifty Infra index added 3 percent.

In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,456.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,399.17 crore. In the month of April, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 12,039.43 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 11,359.88 crore.