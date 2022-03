After a strong rally in the previous two weeks, the Indian equity markets remained in consolidation phase and fell nearly 1 percent in the week ended March 25 amid mixed cues including rising crude oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, rising covid cases in some parts of the World, while easing covid restrictions in India added confidence amongst the investors.

For the week, BSE Sensex shed 501.73 points (0.86 percent) to end at 57,362.2, while the Nifty50 fell 134.05 points (0.77 percent) to end at 17,153 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 0.6 percent. Marico, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company and Nestle India fell 6-9 percent. However, Adani Total Gas, Aurobindo Pharma, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 7-16 percent.

The BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note. Goa Carbon, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Brightcom Group, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Ashapura Minechem and Vishnu Chemicals were amongst the biggest gainers. However, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Future Enterprises, Reliance Capital, MTAR Technologies and Take Solutions fell 12-17 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index also ended on a flat note. L&T Finance Holdings, Adani Power, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Container Corporation of India and Jindal Steel & Power were among the major gainers, while losers included Max Financial Services, New India Assurance Company, Abbott India, Emami, Rajesh Exports and IDFC First Bank.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Infosys in the last week. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation lost most of their market value.. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among the sectors, Nifty Media index added 7 percent, Nifty Metal index rose 5 percent and Oil & Gas index gained 3 percent. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index fell 3.4 percent and Nifty Bank index fell 2.8 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,344.39 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,820.72 crore. However, in the month of March till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 46,961.57 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 34,440.74 crore.