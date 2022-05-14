English
    Market lost another 4% on inflation concern; all sectors end in the red

    During the last week, the Indian rupee shed 53 paise to end at 77.44 per dollar on May 13 against its May 6 closing of 76.91.

    Rakesh Patil
    May 14, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Indian market lost another 4 percent in the second consecutive week and also extended the weekly losing momentum in the fifth straight week ended May 13 as investors remained worried about rising inflation worldwide, with possibility of further rate hikes by global central banks going ahead.
    For the week, BSE Sensex declined 2,041.96 points (3.72 percent) to close at 52,793.62, while the Nifty50 shed 629.05 points (3.83 percent) to end at 15,782.20 levels.
    The BSE Small-cap index fell 6.5 percent dragged by Birla Tyres, TV Today Network, Privi Speciality Chemicals, KBC Global, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Indostar Capital Finance, GRM Overseas, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, TGV Sraac, Future Retail.
    BSE Mid-cap Index lost 5.6 percent with JSW Energy, Honeywell Automation, Voltas, Adani Power, Torrent Power, Indian Hotels Company, Canara Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, IDBI Bank, Steel Authority of India and Info Edge India falling between 10-17 percent.
    The BSE Large-cap Index shed 4.4 percent with Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Vedanta, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindalco Industries, Avenue Supermarts, NMDC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Coal India fell 10-24 percent.
    On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank added most of their market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    All the sectoral indices were ended in the red with BSE Metal and Power indices falling 13 percent each. BSE Telecom index shed 6.7 percent and Realty index declined 5.8 percent.
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 19,967.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 18,202.10 crore. However, in the month of May till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 32,701.03 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 26,735.36 crore.
    In the last week, the Indian rupee ended lower versus the US dollar in the last week. The INR shed 53 paise lower at 77.44 per dollar on May 13 against its May 6 closing of 76.91.
    first published: May 14, 2022 09:34 am
