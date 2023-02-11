Market ends the week flat amid volatility; metals, power drag the most

1/9 Indian market witnessed volatility and ended on a flat note in the week ended February 10 with inline rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, mixed set of corporate results and continued selling by foreign institutions.

2/9 For the week, the BSE Sensex lost 159.18 points or 0.26 percent to close at 60,682.7, while Nifty50 ended flat at 17,856.5.

3/9 The BSE Midcap Index added nearly 2 percent led by PB Fintech, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, ABB India, Cummins India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and L&T Finance Holdings. However, Adani Power, Rajesh Exports, United Breweries, LIC Housing Finance and New India Assurance Company fell 4-14 percent.

4/9 The BSE Smallcap index rose 1.4 percent with BF Investment, WPIL, Radhe Developers (India), Pennar Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, D-Link India and Rane Madras rising 20-64 percent. On the other hand, PC Jeweller, Timex Group India, JTEKT India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Everest Kanto Cylinder, Fairchem Organics, Vadilal Industries, Fermenta Biotech, Mold-Tek Packaging, Goldiam International, Centum Electronics, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Manali Petrochemicals, Mangalam Industrial Finance and Andhra Petro fell 10-22 percent.

5/9 The BSE Largecap Index ended flat. Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries shed between 5-22 percent, while One 97 Communications (Paytm), Indus Towers, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Zomato and Zydus Lifesciences rose 9-23 percent.

6/9 Among sectoral indices, the BSE Metal index shed 4.3 percent, Power index fell 3.3 percent, and Energy and FMCG indices ended down 1 percent each. The BSE Realty added 2.5 percent, Telecom index rose 2 percent and Capital Goods index gained nearly 2 percent.

7/9 Among BSE Sensex, Bajaj Finance added the most in terms of market cap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel lost most of their market cap.

8/9 Selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued this week as well but with reduced rate, as they sold equities worth Rs 3,201.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 2,287.48 crore. In February, till now, FIIs sold equity worth Rs 5,414.21 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 6,453.05 crore.