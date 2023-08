1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially flagged off metro trains on the completed sections of two corridors of the Pune Metro Phase-I on August 1 as part of his day-long visit to Maharashtra's Pune. (Image: ANI)

2/5 The Prime Minister also laid the project's foundation stone in 2016. The additional portions will connect significant Pune city locations such as Shivaji Nagar, the Civil Court, the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, the Pune RTO, and the Pune Railway Station. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi dedicated and laid the groundwork for several development projects at the Shivaji Nagar Police Headquarters in Pune. After collecting the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune, he lay the groundwork for several development initiatives totalling Rs 15,000 crores. (Image: ANI)

4/5 PM Modi told a gathering at the Shivaji Nagar Police Headquarters in Pune following the inauguration ceremony that his government is working to improve people's quality of life. (Image: ANI)