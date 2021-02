The new, facelifted Jeep Compass feels significantly superior on the inside, than its comparatively pedestrian predecessor. Yes, the original 2017 Jeep Compass has always been a terrific product, an outright segment conqueror until it was recently eclipsed by the Kia Seltos.

Pound-for-pound, there was no beating its outright off-road capability. The new one takes that, and dials up its on-road appeal by giving the interiors a complete and eye-popping overhaul. So let’s start by evaluating the most important change.

Everything inside, apart from the seats has been replaced. A new dashboard,a new steering, a new centre console featuring a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects to Apple Carplay or Android Auto without needing a USB cable.

The centre console sits a bit higher this time, with the usual bevy of USB ports and sure enough, a wireless charging tray. The laundry list of features is rather long and exhaustive. Cooled seats, buttons to engage 4WD low, hill descent control 4WD lock are all there along with neat little switch to toggle between off-road modes.

Changes to the exterior are less noticeable and pronounced, but they’re there. The front grille has been reworked. Thankfully Jeep has spared it the chrome treatment and instead given it a much more rugged and understated shade of anodized grey, going nicely with the equally subdued shade of green adorning the test vehicle.

The Compass gets a bruiser of a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine making a healthy 169bhp of power along with 350Nm of torque. The engine’s mated to a 9-speed automatic, which really gets into top-form halfway the cogs, at which point it feels smooth – especially with conservative throttle inputs. The lack of paddles behind the steering can be felt quite strongly, especially when the downshifts aren’t called-for and the up shifts take too long.