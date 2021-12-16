MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Goosebumps for Bhavish Aggarwal: First set of S1 customers at Ola Campus

Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted the journey of Ola Electric so far. He says the land for Futurefactory on January 16, exactly 11 months ago.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal says goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India.
Bhavish Aggarwal said he had goosebumps while hosting the first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus on December 16. "Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India," he added.
Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted the journey ola electric so far. He says the land for Futurefactory on Janyary 16, 2021, exactly 11 months ago.
Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted the journey of Ola electric so far. He shared a picture of the land for Futurefactory captured on January 16, exactly 11 months ago.
Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted the journey Ola Electric so far. He says the land for Futurefactory on Janyary 16, 2021, exactly 11 months ago.
Bhavish Aggarwal said the land for Futurefactory had changed over the last 11 months. It now looks like this.
Constructing a 1 million sq ft factory, designing and commissioning some of the most automated and advanced manufacturing equipment in the world, hiring and training 2000+ bright young women who have never worked in manufacturing
Bhavish Aggarwal spoke about constructing a one-million sq ft factory, designing and commissioning some of the most automated and advanced manufacturing equipment in the world, hiring and training 2000+ bright young women who have never worked in manufacturing.
Engineering a world class product, building completely new direct customer sales with 1,00,000+ test rides over India.
“Engineering a world-class product, building completely new direct customer sales with 1,00,000+ test rides over India,” Aggarwal said.
All the work has been done in 11 months - Through a pandemic, TN elections, global supply shortages. Happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission!
All the work has been done in 11 months amid lockdowns, Tamil Nadu elections and global supply shortages. “All happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission!” Aggarwal said.
Aggarwal said got delayed by a month from initial promise and he ensures that Ola will do best to meet our own very tight timelines and high quality standards.
Aggarwal said it had gotten delayed by a month from the initial promise. He ensured that Ola would do its best to meet its own very tight timelines and high quality-standards.
Bhavish Aggarwal says this is still at the start of our journey and will slip occasionally on timelines, and there will be improvements we will need to make in our products.
Bhavish Aggarwal said it was still at the start of its journey and would slip occasionally on timelines, and there would be improvements needed to make in its products. To make India a world leader in EV, Aggarwal said the company would keep pushing in efforts to make world class products, innovate on technology.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bhavish Aggarwal #Business #Companies #gallery #Ola #Slideshow
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.