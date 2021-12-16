Goosebumps for Bhavish Aggarwal: First set of S1 customers at Ola Campus

Bhavish Aggarwal said he had goosebumps while hosting the first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus on December 16. "Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India," he added.

Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted the journey of Ola electric so far. He shared a picture of the land for Futurefactory captured on January 16, exactly 11 months ago.

Bhavish Aggarwal said the land for Futurefactory had changed over the last 11 months. It now looks like this.

Bhavish Aggarwal spoke about constructing a one-million sq ft factory, designing and commissioning some of the most automated and advanced manufacturing equipment in the world, hiring and training 2000+ bright young women who have never worked in manufacturing.

“Engineering a world-class product, building completely new direct customer sales with 1,00,000+ test rides over India,” Aggarwal said.

All the work has been done in 11 months amid lockdowns, Tamil Nadu elections and global supply shortages. “All happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission!” Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said it had gotten delayed by a month from the initial promise. He ensured that Ola would do its best to meet its own very tight timelines and high quality-standards.