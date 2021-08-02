Explained | All you need to know about e-RUPI, a new digital payment solution

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium for digital payment. It is an electronic voucher based digital payment system that will be delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries in the form of a QR code or SMS string. (Image: News18 Creative)

e-RUPI will connect the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is closer to a voucher-based payment system that can only be used on specific grounds or specific goods. (Image: News18 Creative)