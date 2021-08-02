MARKET NEWS

Explained | All you need to know about e-RUPI, a new digital payment solution

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new digital payment, e-RUPI, on August 2 via video conferencing. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium for digital payment. Here's everything you need to know about it.

August 02, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium for digital payment. It is an electronic voucher based digital payment system that will be delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries in the form of a QR code or SMS string. (Image: News18 Creative)
e-RUPI will connect the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. (Image: News18 Creative)
It is closer to a voucher-based payment system that can only be used on specific grounds or specific goods. (Image: News18 Creative)
Besides the delivery of welfare services, it can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #digital payment #e-RUPI #India #PM Modi #Slideshow
first published: Aug 2, 2021 03:12 pm

