Before ZEE, these companies faced shareholder activism

In 2018, shareholders of Fortis Healthcare moved to remove the directors nominated by the erstwhile promoters of the company. Shareholders rejected the appointments of these directors alleging their involvement in governance issues in the company. Some of these directors were family members of erstwhile promoters, while one nominated director was an employee in Ranbaxy.

In 2020, shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) rejected the proposal to appoint seven directors on the board of the private sector bank including the Managing Director and CEO S Sundar. The rejection by the shareholders came at a time when the bank was going through a major financial crisis on account of deterioration of asset quality and lack of capital. LVB had been in dire need of capital and had been scrambling to find a buyer.