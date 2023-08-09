Take a look at the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC starting at Rs 73.50 lakh

1/6 German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the second generation of its mid-sized SUV, the GLC starting at a price of Rs 73.50 lakh. As part of the upgrade, the new SUV gets a host of tweaks to the exterior and a significant number of updates to the tech and features of the car. (Image: Mercedes Benz)

2/6 Starting with design, we see that the grille at the front is now larger than it used to be. The three-point star is more prominent now as well and the headlights have been tweaked to a slimmer shape. In profile the silhouette remains the same as the old-gen GLC, but the design on the 19-inch alloys has been refreshed. Over at the rear, again, things have freshened up with a slimmer set of tail lights, a blacked-out bar on the tailgate and chrome finish on the bumpers. Both bumpers, front and back, are styled to look like skid plate to enhance the rugged nature of the GLC. The new GLC is also longer than the outgoing generation with a length measuring 4,716 mm (60 mm longer) and a wheelbase measuring 2,888 mm (15 mm longer). The height on the other hand has been reduced by 4 mm to 1,640 while the width remains the same at 1,890 mm. (Image: Mercedes Benz)

3/6 Now, on the inside, the GLC has undergone a lot of changes similar to what the new C-Class sedan sports. The highlight has to be the 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen that flows seamlessly into the centre console. The HVAC control panel, too, has now been integrated into the screen for a more minimalist design. The dashboard trim itself is inspired by the new Maybach S-Class cars with the pinstripe pattern and the driver’s display is a 12.3-inch floating screen. (Image: Mercedes Benz)

4/6 The GLC has a number of top-class features, too, including a 360-degree camera, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats with memory function and an air purifier. The off-road tech, however, is something to talk about. The GLC gets a virtual ‘transparent bonnet’ feature which allows you to see what’s under the front of SUV with the use of the front camera. Additionally, the SUV’s height can be raised by 20 mm for more ground clearance when using the off-road driving mode. The GLC also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now which includes blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, attention assist, active parking assist and active brake assist among others. (Image: Mercedes Benz)

5/6 Powering the SUV are two engine options which also forms the two variants of the GLC. The GLC 300 is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 258 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The GLC 220d, on the other hand, is powered by a 2-litre diesel powertrain that produces 197 hp of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system also comes standard on the GLC. This uses an integrated starter generator which helps belt out an additional 23 hp and 200 Nm. Both variants get the same 9-speed automatic gearbox to handle transmission duties mated to the company’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. (Image: Mercedes Benz)