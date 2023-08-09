Take a look at the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC starting at Rs 73.50 lakh
The second-gen GLC brings with it not only a refreshed exterior design, but a host of tech upgrades to better compete in the mid-sized luxury SUV segment
August 09, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
