Karnataka Cabinet Allocation: Siddaramaiah keeps finance; a look at some portfolios for state ministers

1/10 The Karnataka Cabinet was expanded on May 27 with new ministers taking the oath of office. The new ministers took oath in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. (Image: Twitter @siddaramaiah)

2/10 Two days after the Karnataka cabinet reached its full strength of 34, the portfolios were allocated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeping Finance. Other than this, Karnataka CM has also kept the ministries of Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT Infrastructure development and all unallocated portfolios. (Image: AP)

3/10 Karnataka's deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets the Major and Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development ministers. Under the Bengaluru City Development Ministry, Shivakumar will be having control over BBMP, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL and BDA. (Image: Twitter @DKShivakumar)

4/10 HK Patil has been allocated the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism. (Image: Twitter @HKPatilINC)

5/10 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge have been given the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. (Image: Twitter @PriyankKharge)

6/10 Dr G Parameshwara was allocated the Home Ministry in the state of Karnataka. (Image: Twitter @DrParameshwara)

7/10 Former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was allocated the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (Image: Twitter @dineshgrao)

8/10 Former Minister and Batarayanapur MLA Krishna Byregowda got the Revenue Ministry (excluding Muzrai). (Image: Twitter @krishnabgowda)

9/10 Ramalinga Reddy has been made the minister for Transport and Muzrai. (Image: ANI)