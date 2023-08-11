Zuck and Musk show represents the trivialisation of business

Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk exist in a parallel universe in which audacity seems to carry more weight than ability and promise gets rewarded more than performance.

Preparations are afoot for the battle of the billionaires, the cage fight between Tesla founder Elon Musk and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X as per an announcement by its new owner. He means business too, mentioning in another post that he is preparing for the fight and lifting weights at work because he doesn't have time to work out. Zuckerberg isn't backing down either, having accepted the challenge with a beefy post on Instagram: “Send...