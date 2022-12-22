Year of the Rabbit: Recessions, deflation and earnings cuts

In Chinese astrology, the rabbit symbolizes patience and luck, which bring to the world what it lacked in 2022

The Chinese lunar New Year of the Water Rabbit 2023 that starts on January 22 with the first new moon following the winter solstice is expected to be more favourable or, at least, less spectacular than the Year of the Tiger 2022, which is coming to an end. In Chinese astrology, the rabbit symbolizes patience and luck, which bring to the world what it lacked in 2022. According to the Chinese horoscope, the Year of the Rabbit will be a...