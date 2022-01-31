World’s largest wealth fund warns ‘permanent’ inflation will hit returns

Jan 31, 2022 / 01:15 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Richard Milne and Robin Wigglesworth in Oslo The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned that investors face years of low returns as the surge in inflation becomes a permanent feature of the global economy. Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of Norway’s $1.3tn oil fund, told the Financial Times he was “the team leader for team permanent” in the fierce debate over whether the jump in rates was transitory or a lasting threat. Consumer price inflation is running at its highest level for...