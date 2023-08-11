Workforce worry — Can India push the learning curve up?

Representative iamge

Highlights Emeritus study says 75 percent Indians fear technology replacing their jobs The study indicates 85 percent of those surveyed are eager to up-skill themselves and be future ready A WEF report had said 40 percent of the global workforce will need new skills going forward A McKinsey study said that a large chunk of Indians agree that they face a huge skill gap The present education opportunities in India are inadequate to meet the skill gap All stakeholders must come together to formulate a...