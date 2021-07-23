With 100 days until COP26, the Paris agreement pledges are crucial

Jul 23, 2021 / 01:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Christiana Figueres Those of us concerned about the escalating climate crisis may be surprised that the world’s major oil powers agreed last week to increase production levels. Opec talked of the “strengthening of market fundamentals”. In the short term, perhaps. But the cartel’s latest deal cannot disguise the steady destruction of its business case in the medium term. Veteran markets analyst Mark Lewis argued last year that we have seen peak oil demand. Other experts are coming to the same conclusion....