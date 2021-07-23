MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

With 100 days until COP26, the Paris agreement pledges are crucial

Extreme weather has shown the rich world how vulnerable it is to climate change

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 23, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
With 100 days until COP26, the Paris agreement pledges are crucial

Source: Reuters

Christiana Figueres Those of us concerned about the escalating climate crisis may be surprised that the world’s major oil powers agreed last week to increase production levels. Opec talked of the “strengthening of market fundamentals”. In the short term, perhaps. But the cartel’s latest deal cannot disguise the steady destruction of its business case in the medium term. Veteran markets analyst Mark Lewis argued last year that we have seen peak oil demand. Other experts are coming to the same conclusion....

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time

    Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers