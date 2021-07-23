With 100 days until COP26, the Paris agreement pledges are crucial

Christiana Figueres
Those of us concerned about the escalating climate crisis may be surprised that the world’s major oil powers agreed last week to increase production levels. Opec talked of the “strengthening of market fundamentals”. In the short term, perhaps. But the cartel’s latest deal cannot disguise the steady destruction of its business case in the medium term.
Veteran markets analyst Mark Lewis argued last year that we have seen peak oil demand. Other experts are coming to the same conclusion....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time
Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more