Will Unity SFB be able to unite PMC Bank depositors?

The long-drawn process of reconstruction of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) has come to an end, after more than two years since the bank collapsed under the weight of fraudulent lending in 2019. On January 25, the government approved the amalgamation scheme of PMC Bank with the Centrum Group backed Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. Centrum’s chairman Jaspal Bindra is confident of building a strong small finance bank even though it would largely be on the...