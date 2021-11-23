MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Will Unilever’s exit see HUL reshape its beverages business?

HUL could opt for a business-as-usual approach in running its existing tea and coffee business. Or it could adopt a new strategy to grow its share of the beverages’ market

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
November 23, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Will Unilever’s exit see HUL reshape its beverages business?

(Representational image)

Hindustan Unilever will now add tea to health food drinks as important categories in its portfolio that are not part of the parent’s global portfolio. Unilever has signed an agreement to sell the tea business to CVC Capital Partners, but it excludes India, Nepal and Indonesia. When Unilever purchased the Horlicks business from GSK, its India business was the main prize that is now housed under HUL. Running a business that’s not in the parent’s portfolio is both an opportunity...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is investor allure for startups dimming already?

    Nov 22, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  Global debt Black Hole, the faltering farm reforms, oil flexes muscles, why Repco Home clicks and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers