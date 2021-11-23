Will Unilever’s exit see HUL reshape its beverages business?

(Representational image)

Hindustan Unilever will now add tea to health food drinks as important categories in its portfolio that are not part of the parent’s global portfolio. Unilever has signed an agreement to sell the tea business to CVC Capital Partners, but it excludes India, Nepal and Indonesia. When Unilever purchased the Horlicks business from GSK, its India business was the main prize that is now housed under HUL. Running a business that’s not in the parent’s portfolio is both an opportunity...