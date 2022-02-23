English
    Will the summer of 2022 cheer AC makers after a 2-year chill?

    The Omicron threat has been mild and is ebbing, giving AC makers a chance to attain higher growth, but they need to clear obstacles in their path

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 23, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Will the summer of 2022 cheer AC makers after a 2-year chill?

    The air conditioning industry’s fortunes were choked during the last two summers when consecutive COVID-19 waves affected sales severely. This year, however, promises to be better given that the less fierce Omicron variant seems to be on the ebb well before the peak summer months, which account for over half of annual sales. The December quarter (3QFY2022) results of market leaders such as Voltas and Blue Star have shown year-on-year (yoy) improvement. Sales of room air conditioners (RAC) began improving from the festive season...

