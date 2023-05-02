Will the bidding calendar help reach the renewable energy goal?

Representative image

Highlights Government comes out with a bidding calendar for Renewable Energy (RE) The plan is to add 50 GW of RE annually Government has missed the RE capacity addition goal for 2022 Targets do not seem to factor in practical problems A push for self-reliance is slowing RE progress The tougher global environment has driven up finance costs and triggered supply-chain issues Policy enablers can help to hasten RE capacity addition Renewable energy in India is relentlessly running after targets. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...