Will the 2-year extension light up the solar park programme?

Highlights MNRE extends solar park scheme for two years The programme was to end in March 2024 The solar park scheme has been a laggard Only 25 percent of the targeted solar power installation achieved so far Land and other obstacles hobble the programme The time extension does not address the obstacles Immediate course correction needed to make the scheme effective It’s a trifle baffling when the government grants an extension to an underperforming scheme in its present form. A case in point is the solar park...