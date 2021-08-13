Will a secondary market for corporate loans boost bank credit growth?

Ten of the biggest banks in the country have come together to build a market platform for trading corporate loans. This self-regulatory body, termed the Secondary Market Loan Association, has come to life about two years after a Reserve Bank of India constituted panel recommended its set-up. Well, better late than never. Currently, there is no platform-based trading in secondary market loans. Banks and financial institutions can of course sell loans through securitisation, take-out financing, plain transfer of borrower accounts...