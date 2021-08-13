MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Will a secondary market for corporate loans boost bank credit growth?

A market platform for trading corporate loans is beneficial to both borrowers and lenders. But it is a long way in the making. The SLMA is just the first step

Moneycontrol Opinion
August 13, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Will a secondary market for corporate loans boost bank credit growth?

Ten of the biggest banks in the country have come together to build a market platform for trading corporate loans. This self-regulatory body, termed the Secondary Market Loan Association, has come to life about two years after a Reserve Bank of India constituted panel recommended its set-up. Well, better late than never. Currently, there is no platform-based trading in secondary market loans. Banks and financial institutions can of course sell loans through securitisation, take-out financing, plain transfer of borrower accounts...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Retail investors to get an overseas GIFT

    Aug 12, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The lure of foreign stocks, equity MFs looking good, stocks on revenge travel map, JSW Energy CEO gung-ho on green energy, SWAMIH brings hope, news risks for investors and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers