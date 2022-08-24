Why we are clueless on how many rural households we have in India

The 2011 census said that India had 168.6 million rural households. (Representative image)

In his address to the nation, when India celebrated 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the laudable vision of a Developed India by the year 2047. To this add the near term target that he set in 2019 of growing India to a $5 trillion economy by 2024. The Prime Minister is also spot-on when earlier this year he exhorted each Indian state to contribute towards achieving the $ 5 trillion target. The question is how the sum of...