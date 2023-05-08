English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why Warren Buffett prefers cash

    The company has $150bn in cash and shortish-term bonds on hand, enough to buy either Goldman Sachs or Lockheed Martin outright

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 8, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Why Warren Buffett prefers cash

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of stock and invested little money in the US equity market. (File image)

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. Last week ended with a happy little rally in regional bank stocks. After a weekend to relax, breathe deeply and walk the dog, we’re hopeful the market panic will have dissipated, leaving investors nothing to worry about except the looming inflation report on Wednesday. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. Warren Buffett and low expected returns From the FT on Saturday: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of stock and invested little money in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A two-speed Chinese economy

      May 5, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI hints at a greener India, market analysis counsels patience, new US bill fa...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers