Why Warren Buffett prefers cash

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of stock and invested little money in the US equity market. (File image)

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. Last week ended with a happy little rally in regional bank stocks. After a weekend to relax, breathe deeply and walk the dog, we’re hopeful the market panic will have dissipated, leaving investors nothing to worry about except the looming inflation report on Wednesday. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. Warren Buffett and low expected returns From the FT on Saturday: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of stock and invested little money in...