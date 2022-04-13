English
    Why the reintroduction of the ‘Do Not Exercise’ facility is healthy for traders

    The change of heart has come after a series of disastrous trades which were put up on social media platforms where retail traders lost money beyond their means because of SEBI’s rule of compulsory physical settlement. 

    Shishir Asthana
    April 13, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    After an outcry on media and social media platforms, SEBI has decided to reverse its earlier order on exercising options. The National Stock Exchange on Monday said it is reintroducing the 'Do not Exercise' (DNE) facility in stock options from April 28.  ‘Do Not Exercise’ allows a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. The change of heart has come after a series of disastrous trades which were...

