Why the reintroduction of the ‘Do Not Exercise’ facility is healthy for traders

After an outcry on media and social media platforms, SEBI has decided to reverse its earlier order on exercising options. The National Stock Exchange on Monday said it is reintroducing the 'Do not Exercise' (DNE) facility in stock options from April 28. ‘Do Not Exercise’ allows a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. The change of heart has come after a series of disastrous trades which were...