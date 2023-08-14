English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why the government’s ‘Make in India’ move on laptops will hurt more than help

    There is no doubt that India is dependent on China for IT equipment, but restricting their free imports risks hurting India’s crucial IT services sector, and the manufacturing sector as well 

    R Srinivasan
    August 14, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Why the government’s ‘Make in India’ move on laptops will hurt more than help

    Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar said on social media that the government’s objective was “to ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce dependence on imports and increase domestic manufacturing of such products”

    The government’s move to introduce a licensing system for the import of PCs, laptops and other personal computing devices came out of the blue. It’s a throwback to what seems like a License Raj, an era that had been relegated to the history books, after the winds of liberalization blew over India. What’s even more puzzling is that it could cast impediments in the way of the upward rise of India’s services exports engine, one that has played a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers