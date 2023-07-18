Why sovereign gold bonds have become a preferred financial asset

Highlights Indians purchased the largest quantity of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) with an underlying 7.77 tonnes of gold worth a whopping ₹4,604 crore in the first series of this fiscal year This follows a record 100 tonnes of SGB purchases in FY23 Rising markets and growing uncertainty is pushing buyers to the safety of SGB which acts as a safe haven Non-physical forms of gold assets like SGBs, Gold ETFs, and Gold funds are increasingly attracting investments Equity markets continue to touch new highs...