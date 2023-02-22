English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why selective extension of trading hours is good for Indian market participants

    Indian investors are exposed to overnight market risk due to time differences with other markets. Extended trading hours can give them a reprieve

    Shishir Asthana
    February 22, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    Why selective extension of trading hours is good for Indian market participants

    Highlights   NSE is contemplating an increase in trading hours No clarity on instruments that will be allowed to trade during this extended period Global practice is to extend timings of index futures Extending the timings of index futures will help cover overnight risk   All sorts of rumours are floating around in the market regarding the extension of trading hours. Ever since NSE's managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange is working with its members and taking their feedback on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

      Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers