English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why Russia should fear appreciation of the ruble against the dollar

    The appreciation of the ruble has resulted in a loss of oil revenues of around 27 percent, apart from the discounts that have to be offered to Chinese and Indian buyers 

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    July 07, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Why Russia should fear appreciation of the ruble against the dollar

    An ominous headline from Reuters on June 30, 2022, announced, ‘Russian ruble rallies; Gazprom shares plummet after it skips dividend’.   Contrary to what may seem obvious, it is the appreciation, not the depreciation, of the ruble that Russia is and must be wary of. The ruble, if it were to continue on its present path of being the ‘best performing currency’ in 2022, may actually trigger a major economic crisis.  This is becoming increasingly clear with action by the Central...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Commodity crush

      Jul 6, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Marico update says a lot, auto sales have miles to go, flight path turns choppy for airlines and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers