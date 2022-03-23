Why non-fossil fuels will not reduce India’s energy import dependence 

Any global tension that causes a spike in crude oil and natural gas prices causes India’s government finances to go awry. The country’s dependence on imports for oil and natural gas has been growing relentlessly despite the government’s efforts to reduce it. As the economy grows, so does its fossil fuel consumption, as does the import bill. Any event that threatens to affect the global fossil fuel output or disrupt the supply chain also brings the worries about India’s...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sticky prices put consumers on a wild ride
Mar 22, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Congress faces a big question mark, the Fed disconnect, stitching a success story, Buffett plays it right and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers