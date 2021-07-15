Why listing Patanjali Ayurved may not be an easy affair
Baba Ramdev said recently that Patanjali Ayruved could get listed soon but Patanjali-owned Ruchi Soya is already listed. What the game plan may look like
July 15, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
Patanjali Ayurved’s virtual press conference resulted in two outcomes that may interest investors in FMCG stocks.
One was its performance in FY21. Patanjali’s turnover came in at Rs 9784 crore or just an 8.4 percent increase over a year ago. That’s in contrast to the performance of leading FMCG companies, who reported a sharp jump in sales in FY21 after the low base of FY20, when lockdowns hit sales in the March 2020 quarter. Hindustan Unilever’s sales, for instance, rose...