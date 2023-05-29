Why fixed income investors must now opt for shorter duration 

As more investors flock to equities, their prices will gradually ascend.

In nature and in economics, there is a natural inclination to move towards equilibrium or reach a state of balance. Consider the simple act of throwing a stone into a pond, disrupting its calm surface. The resulting ripples and waves spread outward, affecting the entire pond until they eventually fade away, returning the water to its original peaceful state. Likewise, in economics, equilibrium refers to a state where the forces of supply and demand are in balance. However, external factors...