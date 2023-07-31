Why Dr Lal PathLabs’ fat profit margins are bringing no cheer

Highlights Price hikes, better revenue mix drive operating earnings, profit margins in Q1 Performance at Suburban Diagnostics is muted with both revenues, volumes growing at tepid pace To improve volumes the company is stepping up advertisement and promotion expenditure While competition receded in recent months it remains high compared to pre COVID levels At about 50 times FY24 earnings estimates Lal PathLabs stock is richly valued In a competitive industry, investors generally cheer expansion in profit margins. Not so at Dr Lal PathLabs this time....