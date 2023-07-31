English
    Why Dr Lal PathLabs’ fat profit margins are bringing no cheer

    Business volumes lagged expectations as patient footfalls are largely unchanged in Q1 FY24 from year ago period

    R. Sree Ram
    July 31, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    Highlights  Price hikes, better revenue mix drive operating earnings, profit margins in Q1  Performance at Suburban Diagnostics is muted with both revenues, volumes growing at tepid pace  To improve volumes the company is stepping up advertisement and promotion expenditure  While competition receded in recent months it remains high compared to pre COVID levels  At about 50 times FY24 earnings estimates Lal PathLabs stock is richly valued In a competitive industry, investors generally cheer expansion in profit margins. Not so at Dr Lal PathLabs this time....

